Comments
FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds hit the streets in Frisco for a justice for George Floyd protest on Thursday. They marched along Main Street.
One protester said he marched to show his support for the Police Accountability Act being debated by Colorado lawmakers.
“The number one thing that’s important about that act is ending qualified immunity. Police officers are one of the only professions that get this kind of special protection for their profession,” said Daniel Garcia.
The bill has passed through the state Senate with nearly unanimous bipartisan support. It heads to the House and is expected to land on Gov. Jared Polis’ desk after the session concludes this week.