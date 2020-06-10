AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The coronavirus pandemic has not stopped a teenager from working on the front lines at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. Bennett Lewis insisted on coming to work to clean the operating rooms.

The hospital was happy to have him on the job. And, for the young man with special needs, it was important to be there.

“Sometimes it’s hard, sometimes it’s so messy,” Bennett told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

But Bennett is up for the challenge. He’s proud of his work at UCHealth cleaning operating rooms after all kinds of surgeries.

“Lung, liver, brain … it looks like a crime scene sometimes,” said Bennett.

Bennett is a Cherry Creek High School graduate. In 2018, he interned with Project SEARCH at UCHealth, a school-to-work transition program for young adults with special needs.

Half of the year, he worked in a lab. The other half, Bennett cleaned and disinfected the ORs (operating rooms).

Managers, including Kristen Adcock, were totally impressed.

“Hardworking, the ideal employee,” said Adcock, interim Manager OR Ancillary Support. “He never complains, he has an amazing attitude.”

And that’s how Bennett earned a part-time job at the hospital.

“It’s the highlight of his life,” said Johanna Lewis, Bennett’s mother.

But Johanna and Charles Lewis, Bennett’s father, admitted they were concerned when, one night at dinner, Bennett announced that he had cleaned a COVID-19 room.

“We dropped our forks … went ‘What?'” Johanna said.

The 19 year old assured them he would be fine.

“Because I have the proper PPE to use, which are masks, gloves, gowns,” Bennett said.

Johanna says Bennett would be miserable without his work.

“The independence, interaction with other people, knowing that he’s important,” she said.

Bennett thrives on being essential.

“I wish everybody was like him,” said Adcock.