Comments
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Clear Creek reopened for rafting on Wednesday. Some rafting companies are happy to welcome people back, but aren’t seeing crowd sized like before the coronavirus pandemic.
AVA rafting, for instance, says they’re only at about a third of their normal guides on staff, but they’ve been hiring more in the last few days. They say reservations are slowly going up.
“If you’re looking to get outside and go down the river, the water’s really fun right now. It’s not too high, not too low. It’s a really fun level to be out there,” said Shawn Lammert.
He says they company is taking precautions when it comes to staying safe from coronavirus.