DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation has released the results of a 2-year study on driving while high. CDOT surveyed more than 18,000 Coloradans.
The agency wanted to get an idea of people’s attitudes about driving under the influence of marijuana.
The study found people who use pot more often considered driving while high less dangerous. Those surveyed said more research and facts might change their opinion about it.
CDOT is going to use the results of this survey to create new public service announcements to discourage driving while high.
In 2018, more than 13% of drivers involved in deadly crashes tested positive for cannabis.