DENVER (CBS4)– A bipartisan effort at the nation’s Capitol would help allocate more funds to outdoor recreation on public lands. The Great American Outdoors Act is being considered in the U.S. Senate.
The act would provide $900 million a year for outdoor recreation. Outdoor recreation business leaders sent the Senate a letter urging them to pass the Great American Outdoors Act to help the industry recover from coronavirus.
A portion of the letter reads, “These outdoor businesses are the backbone of our industry and range from specialty retailers, apparel, gear and vehicle manufacturers, outfitters and guides to campground and marina operators. They are often foundational to a community’s economy. With rising unemployment and Americans eager to experience the outdoors, investment in our industry’s core infrastructure – public lands and waters – will allow our businesses to get back to what we do best: stimulate local economies, put people back to work, and allow Americans to benefit from time spent outside.”
The funding will also be used to help complete a maintenance backlog that includes facility improvements to docks, restrooms, campgrounds and trails.
Pres. Donald Trump has indicated that he will sign the act if it passes the Senate and the House.