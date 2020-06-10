BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Firefighters in Brighton had to dig up a drainage pipe on Tuesday — because there was a goat stuck inside it.
Officials with the Brighton Fire Rescue say the goat was about 12 feet down the pipe.
Other goats gathered around and watched as the crew with Engine 55 went to work to save the goat.
“Firefighters were unable to fish the goat out, so they dug up the pipe, disconnected it, lifted it with a skid steer, and slid the goat the rest of the way out of the pipe,” officials tweeted.
Eventually, they got the goat out — and snapped a quick picture before letting it get back to its business.
“We’re happy to report the goat was healthy and happy to be out!”
We’re guessing this goat thinks the firefighters are the greatest of all time.