DENVER (CBS4)– Protesters blocked traffic in front of the state Capitol on Tuesday as demonstrations continued for the thirteenth day in downtown Denver. Dozens of people were lying in the street with their arms behind their backs.
Initially they only blocked a couple of lanes of traffic but then blocked all lanes.
A CBS4 photojournalist said at one point, an ambulance tried to get through but couldn’t.
This comes ahead of a planned vigil to honor George Floyd at 7 p.m. at the state Capitol. An estimated 3,000 plan to attend the vigil.
Demonstrations have largely remained peaceful for the past several days as protesters continue to fill the streets of downtown Denver calling for change in the wake of Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
After congregating in front of the state Capitol, the group made their way to Cheesman Park.
What do they have to do to get moved. If it were my loved one waiting for a stupid ambulance and a bunch of knotheads prevented it from getting there…I would be looking for Chief Pazen and asking him why? Enough of this garbage..If the police does not have the stomach for this, maybe it is time to replace them.