BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three motorcycle riders who were speeding on the Peak-To-Peak Highway and passing cars over a double yellow line. Investigators say one of the riders pointed a handgun at a driver who tried to prevent them from passing.
It happened on Saturday, May 30, at approximately 2 p.m.
“…three motorcyclists were observed passing northbound traffic near the 38-mile-marker on the Peak-to-Peak Highway (State Highway 72) outside of Nederland, in a dangerous manner at a high rate of speed,” the sheriff’s office stated. “One of the riders passed a vehicle on a double yellow, the second rider tried to pass the same vehicle and the driver hugged the centerline to prevent the action. This rider passed the vehicle and produced a handgun from his front waistband and pointed it at the motorist.”
All three of the motorcycles appeared to be of the Sport Bike class, black or dark in color, with no visible license plates, investigators said. One of the motorcycles had red colored wheels.
The riders, all of whom appeared to be male, were wearing black helmets. One of the rider’s helmet had multiple pink Breast Cancer Awareness ribbons on it.
The lead rider’s motorcycle also had a flashing rear taillight.
Boulder County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking information regarding this event — including any additional witnesses, other potential victims, or information which could assist in the identification of the aggressive motorcyclists. Anyone with information related to this event is encouraged to contact Detective Angela Gondor at 303-441‐3646.