DENVER (CBS4) – Going into this week, Denver was below normal with precipitation for the month, the season, and the year. Then an unusually strong storm for June arrived and put a significant dent in the deficits.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Denver had officially received 0.45″ of rain. Other areas around the metro area had seen more with Littleton approaching 1 inch.

In the mountains, some areas above 10,000 feet had seen seen over 6 inches of snow through Tuesday morning. Snow totals have also been been impressive in mountain towns closer to 9,000 feet including Crested Butte reporting 5 inches and Silverthorne measuring more than 3 inches.

The storm responsible for the rain and snow as well as very noticeable wind across much of the state will gradually move east through the day and will be centered in Kansas and Nebraska by Tuesday night. As the storm moves away, rain will end for Denver and the Front Range before noon while snow will mostly end in the mountains before noon as well.

Since the Eastern Plains of Colorado will continue to be impacted by the storm longer than the I-25 urban corridor, the High Wind Warning that has been effect for metro Denver was allowed to expire early Tuesday morning. But the warning remains in effect for the plains including cities such as Limon, Sterling, and Burlington for wind gusts up to 60 mph into the afternoon.

Meanwhile, temperatures will be quite cool for June on Tuesday with highs only the 60s at lower elevations and mainly 40s in the mountains. It will be the coolest day in Denver in about a month.

Much quieter and eventually warmer weather will return to Colorado on Wednesday. A more significant warming thread starts Thursday and the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will be be back in the 90s for Friday and the weekend.