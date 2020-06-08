Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — The Downtown Aquarium in Denver is still closed for general admission, but it’s now allowing groups of people to book VIP tours. People can get an in-depth look around the entire aquarium with one of the biologists, who will answer any questions along the way. You might even get a chance to feed some animals!
DENVER (CBS4) — The Downtown Aquarium in Denver is still closed for general admission, but it’s now allowing groups of people to book VIP tours. People can get an in-depth look around the entire aquarium with one of the biologists, who will answer any questions along the way. You might even get a chance to feed some animals!
The tours are limited to six people at a time.
The aquarium restaurant is open for dine-in and patio seating.
“As we re-open our dining rooms, we will continue to practice and take part in preventive measures to ensure the safety of you and your family,” the website states.