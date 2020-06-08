CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Brighton News, Derecho


BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A rare derecho that swept across Colorado ripped out Brighton’s so-called Christmas tree on Saturday. It stood outside the Historic City Hall.

The tree was regularly decorated for the holidays.

(credit: Brighton)

The City’s Open Space Manager Kyle Sylvester tells CBS4 the Blue Spruce was between 80 and 90 years old and stood 60-70 feet tall. It did not cause any damage to the building.

Sylvester says the tree has some electrical power still connected to it, so they are waiting for a power company to remove the line before they remove the tree.

Cleanup is expected to take a couple of trees.

Sylvester says the city plans to replace the tree and could have a new tree by fall.

A derecho is a long-lived line of severe thunderstorms that produces consistent wind damage along its path. It must be at least 60 miles wide and travel for a distance of at least 250 miles.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center tweeted early Sunday that in written weather history there are only two other instances of a derecho being documented west of the Rocky Mountains.

RELATED: Tree Falls During Colorado’s Derecho Storm, Impales Man And Young Daughter

Comments

Leave a Reply