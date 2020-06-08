DENVER (CBS4) – The State House gave initial approval to a package of bills aimed at helping people laid off. House and Senate Democrats introduced at least 16 bills dealing with COVID-19 relief.

Six of them received initial approval on the House floor Monday.

Among them is a bill that makes price gouging illegal. Colorado is one of the only states without such a law. Another bill would protect whistleblowers who feel their employer isn’t doing enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Other bills making their way through the legislature include legislation requiring paid sick leave for all employees, allowing those who quit their jobs because of a lack of childcare or health concerns to qualify for unemployment insurance, and making it easier for employees who contract COVID-19 to use workers compensation.

The Colorado Chamber of Commerce says the bills will add hundreds of millions of dollars in added costs to businesses that are already hurting. Democrats counter that they also have bills to provide loans and grants to small businesses.

“We’re really trying to strike a balance between supporting small business, getting them back on feet and helping with loans, but also making workplaces safe and helping individuals,” said Speaker of the House KC Becker.

Republicans are opposed to most of bills. Minority Leader Patrick Neville notes the Unemployment Insurance Fund is already insolvent.

“We didn’t do anything to actually encourage things like backfilling the unemployment insurance fund so it doesn’t go insolvent. Things that would actually encourage people to hire their employees back, and actually get the economy back on track. If we do that then we won’t be in a budget hole next year, but it seems like we’re doing the opposite approach,” he said.

The legislature has $70 million in federal aid to allocate for COVID relief. The House gave initial approval today to bills that provide $15 million for mental health and substance abuse treatment, $20 million in rent and mortgage assistance, along with money to help those evicted with their legal defense, and $10 million to help people with utility bills.

Democrats also plan to put an additional $500,000 for domestic violence programs and $500,000 for food pantries.

Both chambers passed a budget and are in the process of reconciling their differences. Lawmakers expect to adjourn the session on Friday.