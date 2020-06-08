Comments (3)
DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis is already looking ahead to flu season while in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Polis sent a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asking for help to make sure Colorado is prepared.
Polis said the combined impact of coronavirus and the flu has the potential to overwhelm our health care system.
Polis said he will continue to urge all Coloradans to get the flu shot. He also asked the CDC to continue helping the state obtain masks, shields and gloves.
Is this to supplement the $100 million covid overflow hospitals that have yet to be used? Alarmist maybe?
Wow, Polis can’t seem to do anything on his own…he asks Trump for trillions for wuhan virus now he is asking for help with the flu. So much for him being a resourceful leader. Complete loser.
At 63 years of age I have never had a flu shot and do not plan to start now. I have never had the flu as well.More democratic propaganda.