



A Colorado man’s graphic artwork depicting a black man being shot in the head is quickly becoming one of the most shared photos during Denver’s George Floyd protests. Brendan Matthews’ photo, which illustrates blood coming from the head of a man wearing a shirt that says “unarmed,” was taken shortly before George Floyd was allegedly murdered by a police officer in Minnesota.

“We shot it shortly after the Ahmaud Arbery incident (was made public.) And, we wanted a piece that depicted something that would catch the eye of the viewers and help them think. Something that would make them uncomfortable.”

Matthews photographed his little brother for the artwork, which he said even made his mother uncomfortable. However, Matthews was able to explain to others that the graphic imagery of his brother being murdered could cause people to think again about violence across all demographics.

“I feel like when somebody tells me it makes them uncomfortable, I feel like it is really doing its job. It is hard to look at, it is a pretty graphic image,” Matthews told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “It has been paramount to changing the viewpoint and changing narrative of people that have seen the picture.”

Matthews said he purposefully chose not to use a police officer’s outfit in the photo, which would imply only officers are the ones killing unarmed black men in the United States. Instead, he used the arm of a Caucasian woman, and included other depictions which could further tell a story.

The fingernails on the woman’s hand are chewed to depict anxiety. She is also wearing a bandage which implies she is hurt during this time as well.

“It is to show there are two sides of the narrative. It shows that we understand as black people, people of color, that white people, out Caucasian counterparts, are going through their own things. We suffer from anxiety, we suffer from depression,” Matthews said.

Matthews hoped the image would encourage people to reevaluate their anger toward others, noting Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down by two men who were not part of law enforcement.

“It is not just police violence; it is not black-on-black violence. It is violence against each other as people,” Matthews said. “It is sad that this piece of artwork had to be made. It is also sad that this is something that brings the American people together so well.”

While many may see the image as too graphic for their comfort, Matthews said most have come to see it as a symbolic depiction of the issues our society is dealing with when it comes to violence. And, he felt a graphic image was the best way to start a conversation.

“(I’ve been) having conversations with people about things that need to change in America,” Matthews said. “It has been really insightful because people have taught me a lot, and I feel like I have taught a lot.”

“(Graphic artwork) catches the attention of people. It encompasses us all. It scares us all. It isn’t just the image itself, but the feeling it gives you,” Matthews said.

Matthews said, by giving prints of his images away for free, he hoped more people would engage in the dialogue of violence and ultimately choose to see each other as fellow humans, and not enemies.

“We are all people. The violence’s against each other is what needs to stop,” Matthews said.