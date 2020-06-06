Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for eastern Utah and western Colorado until 5 p.m. as an active weather day unfolds. Severe thunderstorm watches are relatively rare for this part of the country, especially one issued in the morning.
The stormy weather is being fueled by moisture-rich air and a strong jet stream moving into the region. We anticipate the unsettled weather to move from west to east throughout the day, reaching Denver and the Front Range by early to mid-afternoon.
A thunderstorm is classified as severe if any of the following three things are observed. Today’s main threat will be damaging wind gusts followed by large hail. But isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.