CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Eagle Police, Sebastian Castro

EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Eagle Police Department are looking for a 3-year-old boy with autism. Sebastian Castro disappeared from his home on Friday night.

Saturday, Vail Mountain Rescue sent a team to search waterways. A Lakota helicopter also aided in the search.

(credit: Eagle)

The child was last seen at his apartment at Eagle Villas. Police received a report of a boy with a similar description at a playground on the property. Authorities did not find that boy.

They say Sebastian is non-verbal, has brown hair and eyes and is not comfortable with adults he does not now.

(credit: Eagle)

They ask you not to yell or shout his name. He responds to children’s songs and animal noises. He’s a heavy sleeper and likes to sleep in tight, small spaces.

Anyone with information that may help with locating Sebastian is asked to call (970) 445-4911 or email eaglecountypio@gmail.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply