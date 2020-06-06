EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Eagle Police Department are looking for a 3-year-old boy with autism. Sebastian Castro disappeared from his home on Friday night.
Saturday, Vail Mountain Rescue sent a team to search waterways. A Lakota helicopter also aided in the search.
The child was last seen at his apartment at Eagle Villas. Police received a report of a boy with a similar description at a playground on the property. Authorities did not find that boy.
They say Sebastian is non-verbal, has brown hair and eyes and is not comfortable with adults he does not now.
They ask you not to yell or shout his name. He responds to children’s songs and animal noises. He’s a heavy sleeper and likes to sleep in tight, small spaces.
Anyone with information that may help with locating Sebastian is asked to call (970) 445-4911 or email eaglecountypio@gmail.com.