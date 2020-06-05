Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The state House and Senate will take up several major bills in a rare weekend session. Among those bills is the school finance act, a police accountability bill and a bill aimed at boosting immunization rates.
On Friday, House Republicans engaged in delay tactics in hopes of forcing Democrats to postpone the vaccine bill by running out the clock.
They even introduced an amendment to rename one bill the “Magnum P.I.” bill after the 1980s TV show.
Under the immunization bill, parents who want to opt kids out of vaccines would have to get a form signed by a doctor or watch an online video.
The same bill was sidelined last year after Senate Republicans filibustered.