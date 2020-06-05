



— On day nine of protesting in Denver, organizers set aside time to hear from the youth in the community of all colors.

“…because the way we get to black lives matter for all is being welcoming in places like this,” said community activist, Quincy Shannon.

Shannon invited any young person who wanted to speak, to take the microphone Tuesday and he ordered the crowd to cheer for every point that was made.

The oldest who took the stage was no more than eight.

“They should make it equal for every person in the whole entire world. Because it’s true… God made us for that,” said Mac Vasquez.

The 8-year-old girl didn’t plan to take the stage.

“Well I was very nervous… it was actually kinda scary,” she told CBS4’s Jamie Leary.

The moment Mac took the mic? She found she had a lot to say.

“There’s also another true statement I would like to shout out, it’s don’t judge a book by it’s cover, and that’s not being taken very seriously right now,” she boomed from the microphone.

One by one, each kid who wanted to sign up, took the microphone with hundreds of people piled into Denver’s Greek Amphitheatre, watching.

“My name is Jordan and I’m 7…”

At just 7, Jordan told the crowd that he knew he had white privilege which to him, meant that things were not equal for all.

“That doesn’t mean I won’t come out here to march and stand with each with all of you for justice,” he said.

Another child, much more quiet than the rest, told the audience he didn’t have very many friends.

“I don’t really have a lot of friends and stuff,” he continued, “I’m really nice…”

From the crowd, someone shouted, “I’ll be your friend!” and a huge smile spread across the boys’ face.

It was not and easy thing to do but for Mac, it was about letting people know, racism does not make sense to her.

“I think like, black people, it’s just, I don’t know why this is happening… it’s just how they look. It’s just their skin, it’s on the outside,” she told the crowd with an exasperated tone.

Shannon emphasized that this was what the protest was all about: safe enough for families to allow their children to lend their voices and march along side community activists.

“This is not the turn up, burn stuff down rally… Those things can happen and they’re happening in other places,” Shannon gestured in no particular direction and the crowd laughed.

“This is the come together in unity, realizing that is the way we make change,” he said- the crowd to erupted in cheers.

