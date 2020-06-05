CBSN DenverWatch Now
(CBS4/AP) – After being held in contempt on Thursday, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper took part in an ethics hearing on Friday. Hickenlooper failed to appear Thursday in defiance of a commission subpoena and a court order.

The hearing will determine if he violated the state’s gift ban by traveling on private plane trips and going to conferences — including one in Italy.

Hickenlooper also said he sometimes took trips on private planes because it saved time.

The hearing is being held on a video conferencing website — which prompted objections from Hickenlooper. Hickenlooper claimed his right to confront his accusers would be violated in a remote hearing.

The case comes at an awkward time for Hickenlooper, a candidate for U.S. Senate who faces a June 30 Democratic primary against former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff.

