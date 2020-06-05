Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Several Broncos players are expected to participate in a protest on Saturday at the State Capitol. The idea was floated earlier in the week by safety Kareem Jackson when he met with the media.
“I think it may be a thing where we need to get out and maybe try to put together our own march, like I said, so that these kids and everybody in these communities can actually see us and see we’re there to help them,” said Jackson.
The players are expected to have opportunities to speak to the crowd, lead the march, and meet with officials.
The protest is scheduled to take place at 12:30 Saturday afternoon.