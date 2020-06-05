CBSN DenverWatch Now
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers have euthanized a deer after it attacked a 5-year-old boy in Colorado Springs. It happened Thursday when the boy and his father were playing in their backyard.

The deer approached the child, then raised its front legs — striking the boy.

Parks and Wildlife officials believe the buck’s aggressive behavior is evidence it had been fed by humans and was too comfortable around people.

Fortunately, the boy was not seriously hurt.

