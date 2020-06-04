DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis announced a new executive order allowing businesses to refuse service to anyone not wearing a face covering.
“Every establishment in our state needs to refuse service to anyone not wearing a mask,” Gov. Polis stated Thursday. “This protects our individual rights and our rights of businesses to deny service, because our businesses, the people that work there, the other patrons, they should have a right to be protected from those who refuse to take the common sense step of wearing a mask.”
“Private business establishment should have the right to deny service to those who would likely put their employees or their customers [at] risk,” Polis stated.
“With this executive order, it’s fine for businesses across our state to say ‘No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service,'” Polis stated.
The executive order has been signed goes into effect immediately.