DENVER (CBS4)– For those in Colorado who wanted to pay their respects to George Floyd, a peaceful memorial was planned in downtown Denver on Thursday.
A crowd of people gathered at the Greek Amphitheatre in Civic Center Park. The City of Denver organized the memorial along with community leaders.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock attended the ceremony and spoke about coming together as a community during these tough times.
Organizers agreed, saying it was time to shed the anger and grieve the loss of Floyd.
“its powerful in this stage of the trauma that many of us are dealing with daily, so providing this space mainly to give people the opportunity to find some version of closure, even if it’s not the end of the road for them,” said memorial organizer Quincy Shannon.
An oak tree was also planted in honor of Floyd’s life in Civic Center Park.