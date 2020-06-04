Comments
(CBS4) – Investigators are working to identify a body found near a trailhead last weekend in northern Colorado. It was that of a male, and so far he has not been identified. Authorities believe he was the victim of a homicide but they haven’t stated what the cause of death was.
The man’s body was located on Saturday near Highway 125, close to the start of Trail 1226. That’s in Jackson County close to the Wyoming border.
Officials with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the man is white, in his 20s or 30s, 5-foot-10 and he was described as having brown hair, weighing 160 to 170 pounds.
Anyone who can help the CBI with the investigation is asked to call them at 303-239-4148.