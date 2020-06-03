Comments
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Blue Creek fire has burned about 83 acres in Mesa County southwest of Grand Junction.
Two hot shot crews have been called because of the hot and windy conditions. Two helicopters are on standby.
