Vic Fangio Apologizes After Saying He 'Doesn't See Racism At All In The NFL'Broncos head coach Vic Fangio issued a statement on Wednesday in an attempt to clarify remarks he made to the media on Tuesday.

No Lockout: MLS Ready To Play After Reaching Deal Through 2025 SeasonThere will be no lockout for Major League Soccer and the MLS is ready to return to play. This comes after the players approved the league's new collective bargaining agreement. The new deal runs thru the 2025 season.

Denver Broncos Coach Vic Fangio: 'I Don't See Racism At All In The NFL, I Don't See Discrimination In The NFL'Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio spoke to reporters Tuesday calling what happened to George Floyd a "societal issue that we all have to join in to correct" but doesn't see problems in the NFL.

Colorado Sports Teams Issue Statements On George Floyd ProtestsDenver’s four major sports organizations have issues statement on the George Floyd protests.

No Clear Favorite In This Year's CoBank Colorado Women’s OpenThis week’s CoBank Colorado Women’s Open will not be a two women race. Three other LPGA players along with an Olympian and several of the top Symetra tour players make up the best field this tournament has ever had.

NWSL Players Association Vice President Rachel Corsie On Challenge Cup: 'It's Extremely Exciting'The National Women's Soccer League Players Association vice president discussed the league's plans for return with the Challenge Cup.