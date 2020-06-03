Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers has ordered a citywide curfew that extends through the weekend. This comes after several nights of protests that turned violent.
The protests have resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in damage.
“If in fact crowds continue to congregate after the curfew hour in violation of the curfew, police will peaceably, to the extent they can using appropriate force, disperse the crowd,” said Suthers.
The curfew goes into effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday and continues through 5 a.m. Monday. Suthers said it may be extended if necessary.
