Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police says a woman was shot at twice at different locations just after midnight on May 30. Police say the woman was first shot at while at a McDonald’s near Pennsylvania Street and Colfax Avenue.
The victim then drove to 18th Avenue and Grant Street where she was shot in the hand by someone in a black Nissan or Infiniti sedan, police say.
Police have an image of multiple vehicles believed to be associated with the suspect vehicle. They say the black sedan followed her from McDonald’s to 18th Ave. and Grant St.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.