DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis addressed the unrest which has gripped downtown Denver since May 28. While the governor says he doesn’t plan to attend any of the protests, he does say he supports those who are protesting peacefully.
He says he believes systemic reforms are needed. The governor says no one is above the law, and justice will be served for George Floyd. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
“We need to listen to those crying out for reform. We need to take action. And to those peacefully protesting, I want you to know I see you, I hear you and I grieve with you. More importantly I want to work with you to make Colorado better and make America better,” Polis said at a scheduled news briefing on Tuesday.
He also commended those who peacefully protest and help clean up the mess in the mornings afterward.
RELATED: ‘Just As We Were Making Progress’: Gov. Jared Polis Says He Fears Hundreds Of New COVID-19 Cases Due To Protests