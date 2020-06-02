DENVER (CBS4) – The History Colorado has seen significant damage to its building following violent riots the last several nights in Denver. The front glass of the museum was shattered over the weekend.
A statue of a buffalo was also vandalized with graffiti.
“The weekend’s damage was limited to exterior elements of the building. Artifacts inside remain secured behind locked doors. There were no reported injuries or thefts,” museum officials stated in a news release on Tuesday.
As crews clean up the damage, staff are also collecting projectiles, cans of spray paint and signs left behind.
Officials say the items will be reviewed and then added to the “History in the Making” collections. They are also documenting stories from Coloradans during the coronavirus pandemic.
The museum is currently closed to the public.
History Colorado staff also say they’re humbled by the many donations they’ve received during the pandemic and throughout the protests.