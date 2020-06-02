Comments
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Dozens of people gathered for a Justice for George Floyd rally in Castle Rock on Tuesday.
It was a peaceful protest with several speakers including the Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley.
He said he wanted to come out to support the demonstrators and their message.
“Our nation is hurting right now, we’re looking to bring communities together and Castle Rock is very unique in that we already have a very tight-knit community,” said Cauley.
People gathered with signs and messages of peace while they marched.