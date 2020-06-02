Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department tells CBS4 an officer at the center of a controversial picture on Instagram has been fired.
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department tells CBS4 an officer at the center of a controversial picture on Instagram has been fired.
On Monday, the department announced Chief Paul Pazen called for an Internal Affairs investigation into the social media post which showed three apparent police officers dressed in riot gear. The caption read, “Let’s start a riot.”
That investigation, officials say, revealed the officer violated the department’s social media policy.
They went on to say the officer posted content inconsistent with department values.
Denver police have responded to protests, and at times riots, since May 28. The protests are in response the to death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
The picture was posted on Sunday and has since been removed.