LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Hydrochloric acid leaked into a swimming pool in Lone Tree on Tuesday. It happened at the Cook Creek Pool off Lone Tree Parkway, which is currently closed due to coronavirus restrictions.
Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue got to the scene quickly and were able to get the leak under control. They said it was contained to just the pool and no outside areas were affected. They used an absorbent to get it cleaned up.
According to South Suburban Parks and Recreation, the Cook Creek Pool and all other pools they manage are closed until further notice due to COVID-19.