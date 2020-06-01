DENVER (CBS4) — Demonstrators who gathered at the Colorado State Capitol on Monday knelt in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, in memory of George Floyd. Some raised a fist in the air.
Moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds outside the Capitol for #GeorgeFloyd. Literally no one has said a word. Very powerful. pic.twitter.com/SaX2uIkL9J
— Dominic Garcia (@CBS4Dom) June 2, 2020
“Literally no one has said a word,” CBS4’s Dominic Garcia wrote on Twitter. “Very powerful.”
George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, after an officer knelt on his neck and back for more than eight minutes. That officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and is now jailed on a murder charge.
Video taken by bystanders showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s while Floyd pleaded, “I can’t breathe.” The criminal complaint against Chauvin said Floyd was “non-responsive” for the final two minutes and 53 seconds of time Chauvin was on top of him.