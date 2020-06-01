Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police announced Police Chief Paul Pazen ordered an Internal Affairs investigation into a social media post purportedly by a Denver police officer. The Instagram post has since been taken down.
A picture, posted by a now-deleted account, shows three apparent police officers posing in riot gear. The caption on the post read “Let’s start a riot.”
It was posted on Sunday, the fourth day which protests turned violent after nightfall.
Denver police stated on social media, “All investigations are closely monitored by the Office of the Independent Monitor.”