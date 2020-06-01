BREAKING NEWSDenver Mayor Michael Hancock extends curfew for 4 more nights
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Anthony Knapp, Denver News, Denver Police, George Floyd Death Protests

DENVER (CBS4) – Authorities have identified Anthony Knapp as the person they say plowed his car into three Denver police officers during this weekend’s protests and then drove off quickly. He faces tentative charges of first degree assault and attempted first degree assault.

Two of the officers were treated and released from the hospital soon afterwards but a third suffered more serious injuries, including leg fractures.

Denver officer injured in hit-and-run during protests on May 30, 2020.

Jordan Robertson captured this image of an officer being loaded into an ambulance at the scene of the hit-and-run. (credit: Jordan Robertson)

The crime took place late Saturday night at 15th Avenue and Logan Street and Knapp was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said he visited the officers late Saturday night and all three officers were ready to “get back on the pony.”

Originally police said a bystander was also hit by the vehicle, but arrest documents released on Monday didn’t indicate that was the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply