DENVER (CBS4) – Authorities have identified Anthony Knapp as the person they say plowed his car into three Denver police officers during this weekend’s protests and then drove off quickly. He faces tentative charges of first degree assault and attempted first degree assault.
Two of the officers were treated and released from the hospital soon afterwards but a third suffered more serious injuries, including leg fractures.
The crime took place late Saturday night at 15th Avenue and Logan Street and Knapp was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said he visited the officers late Saturday night and all three officers were ready to “get back on the pony.”
Originally police said a bystander was also hit by the vehicle, but arrest documents released on Monday didn’t indicate that was the case.