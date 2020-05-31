Earlier in the week, dozens of people looted a Target store near the the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct building, which was set on fire.

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country,” the Target website states. “At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily.”

“Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal,” the website stated.

Target officials said team members impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations.

The store closed on the 16th Street Mall is located at 1600 California Street, Suite 14. The store closed in Aurora is located at 14200 E. Ellsworth Ave.

Target CEO Brian Cornell issued the following a statement:

We are a community in pain. That pain is not unique to the Twin Cities, it extends across America. The murder of George Floyd has unleashed the pent-up pain of years, as have the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. We say their names and hold a too-long list of others in our hearts. As a Target team, we’ve huddled, we’ve consoled, we’ve witnessed horrific scenes similar to what’s playing out now and wept that not enough is changing. And as a team we’ve vowed to face pain with purpose.

Every day, our team wakes up ready to help all families,and on the hardest days we cling even more dearly to that purpose. As I write this, our merchant and distribution teams are preparing truckloads of first aid equipment and medicine, bottled water, baby formula, diapers and other essentials, to help ensure that no one within the areas of heaviest damage and demonstration is cut off from needed supplies.

Our store and HR teams are working with all of our displaced team members, including the more than 200 team members from our Lake Street store in Minneapolis. We will make sure they have their full pay and benefits in the coming weeks, as well as access to other resources and opportunities within Target. We’ll continue to invest in this vibrant crossroads of the Seward, Longfellow, Phillips and Powderhorn communities, preserving jobs and economic opportunity by rebuilding and bringing back the store that has served as a community resource since 1976. In any of our other locations that are damaged or at risk, the safety and well-being of our team, guests and the surrounding community will continue to be our paramount priority.

It’s hard to see now, but the day will come for healing, and our team will join our hearts, hands and resources in that journey. Even now, Target leaders are assembling community members, partners and local officials to help identify what more we can do together and what resources are required to help families, starting right here in Minnesota.

Since we opened our doors, Target has operated with love and opportunity for all. And in that spirit, we commit to contributing to a city and community that will turn the pain we’re all experiencing into better days for everyone.