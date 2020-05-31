DENVER (CBS4) — RTD is extending the suspension of bus and rail service through the end of the service day on Monday. Service was initially suspended on Friday afternoon.
“To ensure safety of employees and riders, we will continue to suspend all bus and rail service into and out of downtown Denver through the end of the service day Monday in light of the ongoing protests in the downtown area,” RTD officials stated Sunday.
RTD made this decision out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of its employees and riders due to the unpredictable and destructive nature of the protests.
RTD posted the following information:
- No bus or rail service will be provided to/from downtown Denver.
- Union Station and Civic Center Station remain closed.
Two dozen bus routes will be detoured around downtown.
- On light rail:
The L line is not running
The H line is running to 10th/Osage Station
The C, E and W Lines are running to Empower Field at Mile High Station
- Commuter rail lines will travel between the following stations:
University of Colorado A Line: Central Park and Denver International Airport
B Line: Westminster and 41st/Fox
G Line: Ward and 41st/Fox
“RTD will continue to monitor and assess the situation tonight and tomorrow and determine when service in the downtown area will resume,” officials stated. “RTD Transit Police will continue to work closely with the Denver Police Department and local authorities throughout the weekend.”
That decision will be communicated using RTD’s rider alerts.