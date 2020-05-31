CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) -Three Denver Police officers were seriously injured when a car ran into them at 16th and Logan. One civilian was also hurt.

Police are now looking for a Chevrolet Cobalt or Cruze with Wyoming license plate number 59722.

We are told the officers suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive. So far, there is no word on the condition of the civilian.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867)

