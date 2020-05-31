DENVER (CBS4) -Three Denver Police officers were seriously injured when a car ran into them at 16th and Logan. One civilian was also hurt.
#DPD Officers are searching for a Chevrolet Cobalt or Cruze, Wyoming license 59722. This vehicle struck a Denver Police vehicle and severely injured 3 police officers, and a civilian. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 720.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/vdhiA9vOTD
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 31, 2020
Police are now looking for a Chevrolet Cobalt or Cruze with Wyoming license plate number 59722.
We are told the officers suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive. So far, there is no word on the condition of the civilian.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867)