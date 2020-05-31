DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) — The Denver Police Department distributed photos Sunday morning of a black car whose driver sped away from a downtown Denver intersection after striking three officers and a citizen.
Two of the officers have been released from the hospital, but a third suffered serious injuries and is still admitted.
There is no information on the condition of the citizen.
Social media posts about the incident suggest it occurred shortly before 11:15 p.m.
Cell phone video obtained by CBS4 shows the black car, presumed by DPD to be a Chevrolet, speeding away from the intersection following the sound of a collision and the reaction of onlookers. The car races past the cell phone user and careens over the sidewalk to avoid other DPD vehicles.
In a Crime Stoppers bulletin, police said the hit-and-run driver is wanted for attempted murder.
#DPD Crime Alert pic.twitter.com/dTVba0kgMX
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 31, 2020
Police appealed to the public for information about both the car and its driver.
This story will be updated as information comes in.