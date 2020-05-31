BREAKING NEWS83 People Arrested, One Gun Seized In Denver Saturday Night During George Floyd Death Protests
DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) — The Denver Police Department distributed photos Sunday morning of a black car whose driver sped away from a downtown Denver intersection after striking three officers and a citizen.

Two of the officers have been released from the hospital, but a third suffered serious injuries and is still admitted.

A Denver Police officer is loaded into an ambulance late Saturday night at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Logan Street. (credit: Jordan Robertson)

There is no information on the condition of the citizen.

Social media posts about the incident suggest it occurred shortly before 11:15 p.m.

A black car suspected of striking three officers and a citizen speeds away from the scene late Saturday night. (credit: kiloww/Twitch)

Cell phone video obtained by CBS4 shows the black car, presumed by DPD to be a Chevrolet, speeding away from the intersection following the sound of a collision and the reaction of onlookers. The car races past the cell phone user and careens over the sidewalk to avoid other DPD vehicles.

In a Crime Stoppers bulletin, police said the hit-and-run driver is wanted for attempted murder.

Police appealed to the public for information about both the car and its driver.

This story will be updated as information comes in.

