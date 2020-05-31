(CBS4) — Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons was on hand for a peaceful protest in Stuart, Florida on Sunday and shared an impassioned message about getting justice through peace.
“We pledge our allegiance to our flag for freedom and justice for all, and we do not have our justice. But we will get it. But we will NOT get it by force,” Simmons said. “We need to make sure that we are fighting for equality not superiority.”
The fifth-year safety is a rising star in the NFL, not just for his on field work, but for his activism and community work, which was on full display at the rally.
“I currently play in the NFL, but that is not who I am, that is not what I do. I am a biracial human being. My dad is black. My mom is white. I understand the pain that both sides are dealing with. Racism is not one-sided. I am here for equality,” Simmons said.