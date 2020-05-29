



– Colorado companies helping businesses work remotely say the demand for work-from-home services continues to see rapid growth since the COVID-19 pandemic began earlier this year. The work-from-home trend was already on the rise before the stay-at-home orders went into place across the state, but the needs of customers show a long-term commitment to keeping workers remote.

“It sounds like a big portion of our economy is going to be working from home,” said Brady Ranum, vice president of product and safety for Dizzion.

Ranum showed CBS4 the expansion his company needed back in early March at a data center in Aurora. The company was helping 10,000 employees worldwide work from home, since then that number has quadrupled. Expansion continues at all existing data centers but they have also opened new facilities in Texas, California, the Netherlands and India. The company provides desktop solutions and security measures to help businesses work from home.

“I think the work-from-home model is a permanent feature going forward,” said Chris Carrington, CEO of Omni Interactions. “People can really work from home and be as productive, they can reduce their commute time, they can increase their life balance.”

Omni Interactions was founded in Colorado in 2016, a consulting company helping people make the transition to “WFH.” Last year the company had less than 100 employees, they are now up to more than 600. Carrington estimates they will reach 1,000 team members by the end of June. The company does not have a central office, everyone already works remotely.

“COVID has proven by necessity that it can work well,” he said on a video conference call Thursday. “It really is a workable model for employees and people but it’s a workable model for employers.”

Dizzion says they work with call center and specifically help clients improve phone technology and the quality of voice. Their services help avoid static and dropped calls but their clients also include telehealth businesses. Ranum says he has read reports that industry has seen more than 10 years of progress just in the past few months because of its need during the pandemic.

“Being prepared with a company that can allow you work at home or will allow you to work from home. That has those right technologies to be able to provide that for you,” Ranum said on a separate video conference call on Thursday. “That’s the one thing that is universal right now, that’s the one thing that everyone agrees on, is nobody’s knows what it’s going to look like.”