DENVER (CBS4) — Elitch Gardens is still finalizing plans for reopening and no date has been set, officials told CBS4 on Thursday.
“The safety and well-being of our Guests and Team Members is our top priority here at Elitch Gardens,” officials stated. “In preparation for Opening Day, we are developing significantly increased sanitation protocols and standards as well as communications and procedures for managing appropriate social distancing so that when our Guests and Team Members return they can do so safely.”
General Manager David Dorman sent a tweet on Thursday, saying they have been busy behind the scenes — “recruiting and training 2020 team members for the upcoming season, planting flowers by the thousands, testing all of our rides and waterslides and spiffing up the place.”