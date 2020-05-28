BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – A memorial has been installed at Chautauqua Park in Boulder, Colorado, honoring six Chicano rights activists and students who were killed in two separate bombings days apart over 40 years ago.
The Daily Camera reported there had been no markings at the location of the first explosion at the park on May 27, 1974, that killed three people. The memorial honors them and three others killed two days later by a car bomb. The six, known as Los Seis de Boulder, were protesting the treatment of Mexican-American students at the University of Colorado, Boulder.
The engraved stone monument was lifted into place Wednesday by a crane.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)