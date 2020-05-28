DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announces the cancellation of its 2020/21 DCPA Theatre Company season, Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Since March 13, the DCPA has postponed or cancelled 25 shows, two fundraisers, hundreds of classes and numerous events.
“Recently, the DCPA announced it would delay and reduce the Theatre Company lineup. However, after further evaluation and extensive scenario planning, it was determined that the most responsible decision was to protect the DCPA’s resources now in order to return for a robust and resilient 2021/22 season,” officials stated.
Thursday’s announcement means the cancellation of nine locally-produced plays including:
- Angry, Raucous & Shamelessly Gorgeous
- The Children
- A Christmas Carol
- Emma
- In the Upper Room
- Light Up the Sky
- Mojada
- Rattlesnake Kate
- Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
In the interim, renovations to the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex will continue so that the theatres are ready to reopen for the Company’s return to the stage.
Subscribers who have renewed into the 2020/21 DCPA Theatre Company season* will receive an email with the option to receive a credit, request a refund or donate the package value.