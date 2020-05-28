Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — There’s now a $4,000 reward for information that can help Aurora police arrest the gunman who shot and killed a 22-year-old father. Landon Monceaux was shot to death in a hotel parking lot on May 18, near Havana and Iliff.
Aurora police say they don’t have any suspect information — or a motive for his murder. If you have any information, call Agent Krieger at 303.739.6113. Or you can remain anonymous by contacting Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.
Monceaux will be buried Saturday in Louisiana. According to his obituary, he is survived by his daughter, Hinata Monceaux.