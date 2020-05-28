Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools has announced some of their plans for a safe return to school this fall. It includes temperature screenings for adults and students along with symptom checks.
Face masks will be required as well as frequent hand washing and sanitizing. Buildings and buses will also be disinfected on a routine basis.
Classroom sizes will vary from 10 to 16 people in one place and will require six foot distancing from each other.
Movement will be minimized within buildings, so students will learn within one classroom and also eat lunch in that room.
DPS developed these plans after talking to the Denver Department of Health and getting feedback from students, families, teachers and school leadership.