CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A 28-year-old Chaffee County woman is charged with attempted first degree murder — after crashing her car with a 5-year-old girl inside. According to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Phuong Nu Hoang Dong Nguyen was taken into custody by deputies after her release from HRRMC Buena Vista Health Center.
Nguyen’s vehicle went off Chaffee County 321 north of its intersection with County Road 162 prior to 2 p.m. Wednesday. That location is about six miles south of Buena Vista and three miles west of Nathrop.
The unidentified vehicle traveled down a steep embankment on the south side of the roadway, the press release stated. Chaffee County referred to the incident as an accident.
Nguyen and the 5-year-old girl were rescued from the vehicle and had only minor injuries.
The 5-year-old girl went to the same hospital and was eventually handed over to a guardian.
Authorities gave no explanation for the murder charge. A deputy district attorney handling the case for the Chaffee County Office of the 11th Judicial District did not provide a comment to CBS4, nor did the office provide documentation on the case.
Nguyen appeared before a judge Thursday morning for a first advisement and is still jailed on a $50,000 bond. She is scheduled for another hearing on June 10.