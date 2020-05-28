(CBS4) — AEG Presents announced Thursday that several more concerts at Colorado venues are being rescheduled. Some are being pushed back to next summer.
The Jimmy Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band shows scheduled for Sept. 8 and 10 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre are being rescheduled to Tuesday, Sept. 7 and Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. All tickets will be honored to the new date.
Other Red Rocks shows that are being rescheduled or canceled include:
- The Big Head Todd & the Monsters show scheduled for Saturday, June 13, is being rescheduled to Saturday, June 12, 2021.
- The Bikini Kill show scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21, has been canceled.
- The O.A.R. show scheduled for Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 has been canceled.
- The Trampled by Turtles/ CAAMP show scheduled for Thursday, July 16, is being rescheduled to Thursday, July 15, 2021.
The Backstreet Boys concert at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater on Aug. 19 is being rescheduled but the new date has not been determined.
Refunds are automatically issued within 30 days for all cancelled events to the credit card used to purchase.
If new dates are announced, there is nothing ticket purchasers need to do: tickets are valid for the new date and ticket purchasers to each respective event will be notified.
For information about other shows, check the venue’s website.
