BENNETT, Colo. (CBS4)– Kathy and Greg Sorge’s home in Bennett is no stranger to air traffic. But one sound in particular gets them so excited they just had to let the world know.

“I’m like, that’s my crew — that’s who I work with. That’s who I see every day,” said Kathy Sorge.

Sorge works at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, so it’s no wonder why the men and women of AirLife are close to her heart. She says they’ve come to the rescue of a number of people out east, where ambulances can have a hard time getting to.

“They’re awesome. they take care of all our community out here. Had neighbors picked up by ‘em, they’ve picked up my mom before. They do an amazing job,” she told CBS4.

Since AirLife regularly flies over their home, they decided to spell out a big thank you message on the roof of their barn, which reads “AIR LIFE ROCKS!.” Kathy’s husband George made the giant letters out of metal, which can be seen from high above.

Crew member Matt Spoon says the message is not only appreciated, but motivating.

“I think it means a lot to everybody to know that the community has our back and they understand this is a difficult time for us,” he told CBS4.