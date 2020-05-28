(CBS4) – Virtual graduations have been popular these days as COVID-19 has canceled almost all traditional graduation ceremonies. One Mullen High School senior came up with an interesting way to celebration his high school graduation.

Aidan Keanaaina posted video on his Twitter account of himself wakeboarding at Horsetooth Reservoir. Keanaaina, who has signed to play football this fall at Notre Dame, is seen wake boarding in his cap and gown. As the video rolls, the 6-foot-3, 300 pound defensive lineman sheds his cap and gown and tosses them at the camera. They were some very impressive moves for a big guy, but even Aidan is willing to admit he didn’t nail it on his first take.

“The first time I was going and going but them I got distracted,” said Keanaaina. “I hit the wave then fell in the water and everything got soaked.”

The second time was a charm, and the video has caught the attention of his future coaches.

“They loved it. I know my coach loved it and said that was so cool,” said the 4-star recruit. “My trainer told me ‘Dude, that was amazing.'”

Now Aidan turns his attention to attending Notre Dame in the fall. He is like most graduating high school seniors who are not sure what the future holds. Keanaaina can’t wait to get on campus and play for the Fighting Irish, even if he does so with limited fans in the stands.

“I can’t imagine playing in an empty stadium,” Keanaaina said. “It might make me feel more comfortable because I’ve never played in front of that many people before. I was really nervous to play in front of so many people but now since that won’t happen as much, it might be easier.”